Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lazio's Sarri rues Midtjylland loss after Europa League exit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Lazio's Sarri rues Midtjylland loss after Europa League exit

Lazio's Sarri rues Midtjylland loss after Europa League exit

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group F - Lazio v FC Midtjylland - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 27, 2022 Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri reacts REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

04 Nov 2022 05:48AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 05:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri was left to rue his team's drubbing at Danish side Midtjylland after they were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday.

Lazio lost 1-0 at Feyenoord in their final Group F match and all four teams finished level on eight points with Lazio third, behind the Dutch side and Midtjylland.

"I think after this evening’s match, we can’t get too upset because it was a tough team that created five or six chances, so I have few regrets about this particular game," Sarri told Sky Sport Italia.

Lazio lost 5-1 at Midtjylland in September and the Serie A club reimbursed their supporters who paid for tickets to watch the match.

"Our elimination was all down to the game with Midtjylland, we can afford to get one badly wrong in Serie A, but in the Europa League, one of six and you compromise everything, especially when goal difference comes into play," Sarri said.

"Where we really got it wrong was in Denmark, which is why we are in third place behind them," he added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.