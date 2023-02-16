Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Le Graet no longer has legitimacy to be FFF president - audit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Le Graet no longer has legitimacy to be FFF president - audit

Le Graet no longer has legitimacy to be FFF president - audit

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - 2022 Ballon d'Or - Chatelet Theatre, Paris, France - October 17, 2022 President of the French Football Federation Noel Le Graet before the awards REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

16 Feb 2023 01:31AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 02:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :An audit commissioned by the sports ministry of France's soccer federation (FFF) concluded on Wednesday that FFF president Noel Le Graet no longer had "the necessary legitimacy" to administer and represent the sport in France, bringing the 81-year-old to the brink of resignation.

The audit, the conclusions of which were made public on Wednesday, also "highlighted the inappropriate behaviour of Mr Le Graet towards women".

Last month, Le Graet took a step back as FFF chief with Philippe Diallo taking charge on an interim basis, after Le Graet criticised France great Zinedine Zidane and came under fire over the extension of national coach Didier Deschamps's contract until 2026 - two years after his mandate expires.

The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation for moral and sexual harassment against Le Graet, who denies any wrongdoing.

"It is up to the federation's authorities to play their part in managing this crisis and allow the FFF to make a fresh start," French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told a news conference on Wednesday.

"The status quo is impossible. Noel Le Graet is a man of decisions and I hope he will make the right one, for the federation and for himself," she added, although the French government must tread carefully as world governing body FIFA's regulations prohibit interference by political authorities.

A meeting of the FFF's executive committee is expected to take place on Friday.

The executive committee last month voted against asking Le Graet to step down after the legal investigation was opened, saying it was waiting for the conclusions of the audit.

"On the basis of specific testimonies and documents provided by certain witnesses, the rapporteurs believe that this behaviour cannot be considered respectful of the dignity of these people and does not comply with the obligation to set an example expected of the president of a federation," the audit stated.

"The hearings conducted by the mission revealed that the inappropriate and insulting nature of Mr Le Graet's remarks may have been accentuated by excessive alcohol consumption."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.