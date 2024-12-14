Le Normand will get his chance, says Atletico boss Simeone

Atletico Madrid's Robin Le Normand will get more game time after sitting out two matches since returning from a traumatic brain injury, manager Diego Simeone said on Saturday.

Having moved to Atletico from fellow LaLiga side Real Sociedad in July, the France-born Spain international made his return from injury in his side's 3-1 win over Cacereno in the Copa del Rey second round earlier this month.

But the 28-year-old centre back, who suffered the injury when he collided with Real Madrid defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in the 1-1 draw in the Madrid derby in September, was an unused substitute in the last two matches, against Sevilla in LaLiga and Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League.

"Robin is an outstanding defender and there are team mates who are competing at their best. He is noble and works to have the opportunity to help. He will get his turn. We need everyone," Simeone told reporters.

Frenchman Antoine Griezmann and new forward signing Julian Alvarez have been thriving in recent games. Griezmann has scored 11 goals and provided six assists across all competitions this season, while Alvarez has netted 12 times.

"They have been growing from the understanding, they progress in that partnership that is being generated and when (Angel) Correa or (Alexander) Sorloth come in, the team is fed," Simeone said.

"We have four very important strikers and we need the best from each of them."

Atletico, third in LaLiga with 35 points from 16 matches, are on a remarkable 10-match winning run across all competitions and next host 15th-placed Getafe at the Metropolitano on Sunday.

Atletico trail leaders Barcelona, who have played a game more, by three points.

"The only way to take care of things is to generate work and commitment. Then it's a game and many things can happen," Simeone said.

"I've always seen them (Getafe) as a very competitive team who have a clear idea of how they want to play. With their coach they can compete where they are and we can't imagine a game without difficulties, competitive in midfield."