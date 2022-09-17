Le Tissier grabs WSL debut double as Man United beat Reading

MANCHESTER, England : Maya Le Tissier scored twice on her Manchester United debut as they thrashed Reading 4-0 to get their Women's Super League season off to a flying start on Saturday.

The 20-year-old defender headed home two first-half Katie Zelem corners, with Zelem herself adding another from the penalty spot as United ran riot in the opening 25 minutes.

Alessia Russo, one of the stars of England's Euro 2022-winning squad, added a fourth in the 35th minute to complete the rout as United joined Arsenal, who beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 on Friday night, at the top of the table.

Champions Chelsea get their campaign underway on Sunday when they travel to newly-promoted Liverpool.