Leader Scheffler makes bogey start to final round of PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina :Scottie Scheffler got his final round of the PGA Championship started with a bogey on Sunday but maintained a three-shot lead after Swede Alex Noren also dropped a shot early at Quail Hollow Club.

World number one Scheffler, looking to close out a third career major triumph, failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker at the par-four first where playing partner Noren missed a 13-foot par putt.

Scheffler has closed out the last seven 54-hole leads he has held on the PGA Tour and finished the third round with six players within five shots of him, including major champions Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Keegan Bradley and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Davis Riley and fellow American J.T. Poston began the final round four shots off the pace but both opened with bogeys to drop back into a share of third with Spaniard Rahm.

U.S. Open champion DeChambeau, halfway leader Jhonattan Vegas and Fitzpatrick were part of a group lurking five shots back early in their rounds.

Scheffler used a scintillating finish to Saturday's third round to grab control of the tournament as he covered the last five holes in five under, a stretch that included a tap-in eagle at the par-four 14th hole.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, in the previous 106 PGA Championships only 16 golfers have entered the final round trailing by three or more strokes and gone on to win the Wanamaker, the most recent being Justin Thomas in 2022.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who made the cut on the number in his first major since completing the career Grand Slam at last month's Masters, went out with the early starters and shot a one-over-par 72.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele also started early and finished the week at one under after a closing 68 during which he drained a 46-foot eagle chip at the par-four eighth hole.