Leader Vegas begins round at weather-hit PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina :Halfway leader Jhonattan Vegas set off in the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club where inclement weather delayed the start of play and led to organisers sending players off in groups of three from split tees on Saturday.

Moments before the first tee shot was scheduled to be hit at Quail Hollow the horn sounded, forcing players off the course and leading to a nearly 3-1/2 hour delay that shook up the day's format in an effort to get the round completed on Saturday.

As a result, players set off from the first and 10th tees instead of everyone starting at the par-four first in pairs.

Play began shortly before midday and LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm both made quick starts to inch up the leaderboard and get within four shots of Venezuelan Vegas.

U.S. Open champion DeChambeau, who finished runner-up at last year's PGA Championship, birdied his opening hole while twice major winner Rahm birdied two of his first three holes at a sunny and steamy Quail Hollow.

World number 70 Vegas, riding high after firing consecutive under-par rounds for first time in 17 major championship starts, set off from the par-four first hole two shots clear of playing partners Matthieu Pavon and Matt Fitzpatrick.

South Korea's Kim Si-woo, also two shots back, was playing one group ahead in the company of world number one Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa, who were both three shots off the pace.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who made the cut on the number and was walking to the first tee when the horn sounded, began the day from the par-five 10th and nine shots adrift alongside defending champion Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk.

McIlroy has experience making comebacks at Quail Hollow where in 2010 he also trailed by nine and made the cut on the number but roared back on the weekend and went on to secure his first PGA Tour victory.