Leaders AC Milan have not lost balance, coach Pioli says
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Salernitana v AC Milan - Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy - February 19, 2022 AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

25 Feb 2022 12:16AM (Updated: 25 Feb 2022 12:16AM)
AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli said on Thursday the Serie A leaders have not lost their balance and are still on course in their quest for their first league title in 11 years.

AC Milan averted a shock defeat to basement club Salernitana last weekend, when Ante Rebic secured a 2-2 draw with a late strike from long range.

They lead the table with 56 points after 26 games, two points ahead of local rivals Inter Milan who have a game in hand.

"We are not losing our balance. We have built a home on solid foundations," Pioli told reporters ahead of Friday's home game against Udinese.

"Now we need to improve it by taking care of all the details from now till the end (of the season). We come from a performance where we have made mistakes. We have worked on this and therefore we expect our performance to be more solid tomorrow."

Pioli said the team was focused on improving on last season's result when they ended second with 79 points, 12 points behind champions Inter.

"I have so much trust in my players that with them anything is possible," he said.

Club top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic was taking longer than expected to recover from an Achilles tendon injury sustained in February, but the 40-year-old would not give up and retire, Pioli said.

"Due to his determination, his ambition and his willingness to help the team, I believe he will continue to play," he said.

"His form is improving, although a little bit slower than expected, but he is feeling better."

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

