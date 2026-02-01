Leaders Arsenal end slump with 4-0 romp at Leeds

LEEDS, England, Jan 31 : Premier League leaders Arsenal ended their mini-slump with an emphatic 4-0 victory at Leeds United on Saturday putting them seven points clear despite Bukayo Saka being ruled out through injury just before kickoff.

Martin Zubimendi's header and an own goal by Leeds keeper Karl Darlow put Arsenal in command before halftime, while Viktor Gyokeres's volley and a clever finish by Gabriel Jesus wrapped things up after the break.

Arsenal's first victory in four Premier League games moved Mikel Arteta's side to 53 points from 24 games with Manchester City and Aston Villa, who both play on Sunday, on 46.

Saka's withdrawal did not bode well for Arsenal against in-form Leeds who had lost only once in their last 10 league games.

But his replacement Noni Madueke stepped into the breach to make a big impact. It was his cross that Zubimendi met to put Arsenal in front after 27 minutes and his corner which was fumbled in to his own goal by Darlow.

The raucous Elland Road crown tried to lift their side but there was no way back after Gyokeres met Gabriel Martinelli's cross and substitute Jesus put the icing on the cake with a superb individual effort in the 86th minute.