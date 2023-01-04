Logo
Sport

Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle
Sport

Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle

Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Newcastle United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 3, 2023 Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko with teammates appeal to referee Andrew Madley for a penalty REUTERS/David Klein
Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Newcastle United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 3, 2023 Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko with teammates appeal to referee Andrew Madley for a penalty REUTERS/David Klein
Leaders Arsenal held by rock-solid Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Newcastle United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 3, 2023 Arsenal's Thomas Partey and Newcastle United players remonstrate with referee Andrew Madley Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
04 Jan 2023 05:47AM (Updated: 04 Jan 2023 05:52AM)
LONDON: Arsenal's Premier League title charge was checked as the leaders could find no way through third-placed Newcastle United in a disappointing 0-0 draw at The Emirates on Tuesday (Jan 3).

Victory would have given Arsenal a 10-point lead but they had to make do with a point against a rock-solid Newcastle who defended superbly to remain unbeaten since August.

The closest the hosts came to breaking the deadlock was in the 87th minute when Newcastle keeper Nick Pope made a great save to keep out a low shot by Eddie Nketiah while Arsenal also had a vociferous late penalty claim waved away.

Newcastle, who have the stingiest defence in the top flight this season, were content to sit deep for most of the evening although Joelinton wasted a good opportunity before the break.

The draw was a fair result though, leaving Arsenal on 44 points from 17 games, eight ahead of Manchester City who have played a game fewer and nine in front of Newcastle.

Source: Reuters

