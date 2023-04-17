Leaders Barca held to another goalless draw in La Liga

Leaders Barcelona played out a second straight 0-0 draw in La Liga after mid-table Getafe battled for a home point in a hard-fought game on Sunday (Apr 16).

Barca, who were held by visitors Girona last weekend, still have a healthy lead over second-placed Real Madrid but Sunday's stalemate left the gap at 11 points with nine games remaining.

Barcelona coach Xavi acknowledged his side did not play well but also blamed the conditions, saying they felt uncomfortable after the game was played in bright sunshine on a dry pitch.

"We are used to playing without the sun and I don't want it to sound like an excuse but we are used to playing at night, it's obvious," Xavi told reporters.

"The state of the pitch has been detrimental. Yesterday we trained on a dry pitch ... Everyone saw it today.

"It's very difficult to play like that, it's bad for the spectacle. The ball didn't run, it's bad even for Getafe. It's essential that it's in good condition."

Barca had two opportunities to take the lead in the 25th minute when Raphinha was put through on goal but the Brazilian winger saw his shot come off the post before Alejandro Balde's effort from the rebound also hit the woodwork.

But in the absence of injured players such as Pedri and Ousmane Dembele, two of their main creators this season, Barcelona were blunt in attack despite dominating possession, while their passing was not as slick.

In the second half, Barca striker Robert Lewandowski, La Liga's top scorer this season with 17 goals, had a header blocked while Getafe goalkeeper David Soria also denied Raphinha with a fine save.

Getafe nearly stole all three points on a counter-attack in the 87th minute when the ball fell to Borja Mayoral but the striker's shot from distance flew just wide of the post.

Barca host Atletico Madrid next Sunday, while 15th-placed Getafe, who sit four points above the relegation zone, are at Mallorca.