Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leaders Bayern ease past Werder 3-0 for seventh straight league win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Leaders Bayern ease past Werder 3-0 for seventh straight league win

Leaders Bayern ease past Werder 3-0 for seventh straight league win
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 7, 2025 Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Leaders Bayern ease past Werder 3-0 for seventh straight league win
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 7, 2025 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores their third goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Leaders Bayern ease past Werder 3-0 for seventh straight league win
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 7, 2025 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane in action REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Leaders Bayern ease past Werder 3-0 for seventh straight league win
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 7, 2025 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, Joshua Kimmich and coach Vincent Kompany celebrate after the match REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
08 Feb 2025 05:40AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUNICH, Germany : Bayern Munich eased past Werder Bremen 3-0 on Friday with two goals from Harry Kane for their seventh league win in a row, to move nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

The Bavarians, who face Celtic in their Champions League playoff first leg next week for a spot in the round of 16, had their best chance of the first half through Kane but his stoppage time header narrowly missed the target.

The league's leading scorer got even closer 25 seconds after the restart, rattling the crossbar with a powerful shot but it was third time lucky for him in the 56th minute when he converted a penalty.

Dayot Upamecano thought he had headed in their second goal minutes later but Werder keeper Michael Zetterer spectacularly palmed his point-blank effort wide.

Leroy Sane did it better in the 83rd, tapping in a Konrad Laimer cutback to put the game to bed before Zetterer stopped efforts from Kane and Laimer late in the game to keep the scoreline low.

He was beaten, however, for a second time from the spot with Kane's stoppage-time penalty for his 21st league goal.

Bayern are on 54 points, nine ahead of champions Bayer Leverkusen in second place, who are in action on Saturday at VfL Wolfsburg.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement