LIVERPOOL, England, Nov 21 - A superb individual display from Liverpool keeper Khiara Keating helped her side to get a scoreless draw with Chelsea on Saturday that could knock the Blues off the top of the Women's Super League ahead of the upcoming international break.

A week after beating Manchester City 1-0 to go top, Chelsea came up short against Liverpool despite dominating possession as Keating pulled off a string of fine saves to keep her clean sheet intact.

"It was a bit stressful; we don't want to sit back but in games like this you have to ride it out," Keating told broadcaster Sky Sports.

"A clean sheet is always on our minds every game. We knew the mission. It was such a close game, it could have gone either way."

Chelsea top the standings on 27 points after 11 games and City, who are two points behind them, could move past them into first place if they win their game in hand against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Liverpool are eighth on 12 points.