Leaders Corinthians score late to secure point

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Sao Paulo - Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - May 22, 2022 Corinthians' Adson in action with Sao Paulo's Patrick REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Sao Paulo - Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - May 22, 2022 Corinthians' Adson celebrates scoring their first goal with Joao Victor REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Sao Paulo - Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - May 22, 2022 Corinthians' Adson in action with Sao Paulo's Patrick REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
23 May 2022 05:44AM (Updated: 23 May 2022 05:44AM)
SAO PAULO : A late goal from Adson gave Corinthians a 1-1 draw at home to city rivals Sao Paulo on Sunday, ensuring the home side remained top of Brazil’s Serie A.

Sao Paulo dominated the first half and Argentine striker Jonathan Calleri put them ahead seconds before halftime with a powerful left-footed strike.

The visitors had another goal ruled out for offside but it was Corinthians who got the all-important second 10 minutes from time when Adson brilliantly met a cross from the left with his head.

The result means that Corinthians remain top of the table with 14 points from seven games, two ahead of Sao Paulo, one of four teams on 12 points.

Source: Reuters

