Leaders have been replaced and Belgium can win World Cup, says Vertonghen

DOHA : Belgium are confident they can win the World Cup despite missing some of the key elements of their 2018 campaign, defender Jan Vertonghen said on Tuesday.

Belgium finished third in Russia after coming close in a 1-0 defeat by eventual champions France but this time will not be able to rely on the likes of Vincent Kompany, who retired, or Marouane Fellaini, who does not play for his country anymore.

Vertonghen, however, believes the younger generation is ready.

"I understand the selection in 2018 was exceptional. I understand you may have some doubts now because a couple of these guys who where leaders are missing now," Vertonghen told a news conference on the eve of their Group F opener against Canada.

"But they have been replaced. A year or two ago, ok, I would maybe have agreed with you but now we have a strong midfield, a lot of options among the forwards.

"Now there is room for these young guys and I'm excited by what I see. I have faith in this squad."

While Romelu Lukaku will miss the first two games through injury, coach Roberto Martinez has closely watched the rapid improvements of Lois Openda in Ligue 1 with RC Lens.

"I have 25 players who are fully fit for tomorrow - all of them apart from Lukaku," said Martinez asked about the condition of Eden Hazard.

It has been a rapid switch from club football to national team duty and Vertonghen said it was not easy to adjust.

"It was a lot calmer there (in Russia) because we had a longer period to prepare and that's something I liked, to close the season with the club and have a couple of weeks to work with your national team; here everything is evolving rapidly," he said.

"We're going to try to accomplish as much as possible and hopefully it means getting the trophy."

Martinez said that being the favourites against Canada was a double-edged sword.

"Tomorrow we're not going to play a World Cup, tomorrow we're going to play against Canada. They won't have any pressure and that's very dangerous in football," he said.