Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leaders Man City drop points at Palace to open door for Liverpool
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leaders Man City drop points at Palace to open door for Liverpool

Leaders Man City drop points at Palace to open door for Liverpool
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - March 14, 2022 Crystal Palace's Vicente Guaita makes a save REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Leaders Man City drop points at Palace to open door for Liverpool
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - March 14, 2022 Manchester City's Jack Grealish reacts after the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien
Leaders Man City drop points at Palace to open door for Liverpool
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - March 14, 2022 Manchester City's John Stones in action with Crystal Palace's Conor Gallagher Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
15 Mar 2022 06:22AM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 06:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Leaders Manchester City were held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday as the Premier League title race took yet another dramatic twist.

With nearest challengers Liverpool having cut the gap to three points with their victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, the champions dominated in the first half at Selhurst Park, but could not find a breakthrough.

The post was rattled in the first half by Joao Cancelo and again after the break by Kevin De Bruyne as City continued to be frustrated.

Pep Guardiola's men threw everything at Palace late on, but could not find a winner as they dropped two valuable points in their quest to make it four league titles in the last five seasons.

The stalemate means Liverpool can close to within one point of City if they win their game in hand against Arsenal on Wednesday, raising expectations the title race will go right to the wire.

Palace stretched their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions to stay 11th.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us