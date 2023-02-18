Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leaders Napoli move 18 points clear with 2-0 win at Sassuolo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leaders Napoli move 18 points clear with 2-0 win at Sassuolo

Leaders Napoli move 18 points clear with 2-0 win at Sassuolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - U.S. Sassuolo v Napoli - Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy - February 17, 2023 Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores their first goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Leaders Napoli move 18 points clear with 2-0 win at Sassuolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - U.S. Sassuolo v Napoli - Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy - February 17, 2023 Napoli's Mathias Olivera in action with U.S. Sassuolo's Davide Frattesi REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Leaders Napoli move 18 points clear with 2-0 win at Sassuolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - U.S. Sassuolo v Napoli - Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy - February 17, 2023 U.S. Sassuolo's Ruan Tressoldi in action with Napoli's Victor Osimhen REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
18 Feb 2023 06:06AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2023 06:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Napoli beat Sassuolo 2-0 away to move 18 points clear at the top with a seventh straight Serie A win thanks to first-half goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen on Friday.

Napoli have 62 points from 23 games ahead of second-placed Inter Milan, who host mid-table Udinese on Saturday, and are moving closer to ending a 33-year wait for the league title.

Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring in the 12th minute after taking possession in midfield and firing the ball into the bottom corner of the net from the edge of the box.

The 22-year-old Georgian, nicknamed Kvaradona, continues to impress this season with 10 goals and nine assists in Serie A. He is now fourth in the scoring charts and has the most assists.

Sassuolo's Armand Lauriente almost equalised two minutes later but his shot from inside the box hit the post.

Osimhen doubled Napoli's lead after 33 minutes when the Nigeria striker beat Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli from an acute angle, taking the Serie A top scorer to 18 goals.

Sassuolo thought they had cut the deficit just before the end but Lauriente's effort was ruled out by VAR for an offside.

They remain in 15th place with 24 points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.