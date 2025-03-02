Leaders PSG score four first-half goals to thrash Lille

PARIS : Paris St Germain continued their march towards the Ligue 1 title with a 4-1 win over fifth-placed Lille on Saturday, scoring all four goals in a first half that saw the visitors overwhelmed.

The capital club have 62 points from 24 matches and a 16-point lead over both Olympique de Marseille, who host Nantes on Sunday, and third-placed Nice after they won 3-1 at St Etienne.

PSG's waves of attacks forced Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier into several saves as he tried to stem the tide.

Bradley Barcola scored the home side's first goal after six minutes pouncing on a rebound after a Chevalier save from Ousmane Dembele and from there it just got worse for Lille.

Marquinhos doubled the lead in the 22nd, scrambling the ball over the line past the Lille defence while six minutes later Dembele added a third to all but wrap up the points.

In the 37th minute, Desire Doue completed the first-half scoring with a brilliant strike from a tight angle, leaving Lille with little to play for but pride after the restart.

Both sides created chances in the second half and 10 minutes from time Jonathan David got a consolation for Lille, who stay on 41 points, two behind fourth-placed AS Monaco.