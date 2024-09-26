Logo
Sport

League Cup draw sets up tantalising Man City v Spurs clash
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Manchester City v Watford - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 24, 2024 Manchester City's Matheus Nunes celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates
League Cup draw sets up tantalising Man City v Spurs clash
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Coventry City v Tottenham Hotspur - Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry, Britain - September 18, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates
26 Sep 2024 05:51AM
Premier League champions Manchester City will travel to Tottenham Hotspur for what promises to be a tantalising fourth-round League Cup clash, while holders and 10-times champions Liverpool visit Brighton.

The last-16 ties will be played starting the week of Oct. 28th, with the final slated for Wembley on March 16th.

Manchester United, the 2023 League Cup winners, host Leicester City, and Arsenal travel to Preston North End.

Chelsea will play either AFC Wimbledon or Newcastle United, Aston Villa will host Crystal Palace, Brentford battle Sheffield Wednesday, and Southampton will play Stoke.

AFC Wimbledon's third-round tie with Newcastle was postponed after flooding damaged the London club's pitch.

Source: Reuters

