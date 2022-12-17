A-League Melbourne derby abandoned after chaotic pitch invasion

The A-League derby between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was abandoned amid chaotic scenes after a pitch invasion on Saturday (Dec 17) in which City goalkeeper Tom Glover was left bloodied after he was struck in the face.

Glover was hit by a metal bucket as fans from the Victory end stormed onto the pitch after the 20-minute mark of the game with City up 1-0 at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

The goalkeeper was escorted off the pitch with blood streaming down the side of his face and referee Alex King found himself surrounded by fans, who had threatened to protest a move to shift the next three A-Leagues Grand Finals to Sydney.

Football Australia said in a statement: "Such behaviour has no place in Australian Football, with a full Football Australia investigation to commence immediately, where strong sanctions will be handed down."

Glover was reportedly targeted after throwing a flare that landed on the pitch back into the crowd. His team later said he suffered a suspected concussion in the incident.