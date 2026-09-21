League-worst running numbers pile pressure on United

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 21 : Manchester United's troubled start to the season has been laid bare by a set of physical performance statistics that rank them bottom of the Premier League in key running metrics, prompting more criticism following Sunday's 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Sky Sports reported on Monday that data compiled by GeniusIQ showed United ranked 20th in the league for distance covered at high intensity, time occupied at high intensity, total sprints and time spent sprinting.

The figures add to concerns over the intensity and work rate of a side who have struggled to build momentum this campaign despite high hopes of a revival at Old Trafford after Michael Carrick led them to a third-place finish last season.

Former United captain Gary Neville highlighted United's "absolutely pathetic" lack of effort during a second-half stretch on Sunday during Sky's broadcast of the Fulham match.

"I've watched Man United since the age of five and that's the worst 15 minutes I've ever seen," Neville said. "I've never seen such a lack of effort."

While running data alone does not determine success - league leaders Manchester City are the only side United have run further than this season - the statistics paint a stark picture.

Not only are Carrick's men bottom of the league for the most demanding running categories, but they also rank 17th for the percentage of time spent walking while out of possession, with critics arguing United appear passive, particularly when they are not dominating the ball.

Questions over fitness also surfaced against Fulham as United covered 6.6 kilometres less than their opponents.

"In the beginning of the second half, they put in more energy than us and we cannot accept this," said Matheus Cunha, United's goalscorer against Fulham. "We always play better after conceding a goal, and it cannot be like this."

United head into the three-week international break in 12th place, giving Carrick time to address a side who have struggled to impose themselves for sustained periods and whose league-low rankings for running only add to the mounting pressure.