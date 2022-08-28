Logo
Leao, Giroud goals earn table-toppers Milan 2-0 win over Bologna
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Bologna - San Siro, Milan, Italy - August 27, 2022 AC Milan's Rafael Leao in action REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Bologna - San Siro, Milan, Italy - August 27, 2022 AC Milan's Olivier Giroud scores their second goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
28 Aug 2022 05:09AM (Updated: 28 Aug 2022 05:09AM)
MILAN : Goals by Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud gave AC Milan a comfortable 2-0 win over Bologna at San Siro on Saturday as they moved top after their third Serie A game of the season.

Portuguese Leao opened the scoring in the 21st minute after being found by Milan's new signing Charles De Ketelaere who got his first assist in Serie A on his first start.

Five minutes later Belgium midfielder De Ketelaere split the Bologna defence with a superb long-range pass for Pierre Kalulu who was denied by goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.

Frenchman Giroud doubled the lead in the 58th minute with an acrobatic volley to wrap up the points.

Milan, who have seven points, travel to Sassuolo on Tuesday while Bologna in 17th on one point host Salernitana on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

