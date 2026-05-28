'Least known' World Cup player goes viral with help from Argentine influencer

SYDNEY, May 28 : New Zealand defender Tim Payne's social media profile has exploded over the last few days after an Argentine influencer decided he was the least known player at the World Cup.

Valen Scarsini, known as "elscarso" on Instagram and TikTok, made a video encouraging his audience to give the Wellington Phoenix and All Whites defender's account likes, comments and follows.

In the space of a couple of days, Payne's Instagram account went from 4,715 followers to 660,000 - outstripping New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, All Blacks rugby star Ardie Savea, and Scarsini.

"Was wondering why my socials were blowing up and found your post, man," Payne said in the message to Scarsini.

"Appreciate the love! Gracias, hermano."

Payne hit the headlines in 2020 during the COVID pandemic when he broke quarantine in Australia and was charged with a drink-driving offence for taking a golf cart on a joyride with a teammate. He was later fined A$700 ($498) by a Sydney court, according to media reports.

The versatile 32-year-old has kept a relatively low profile since then and will be looking to add to his 50 New Zealand caps at the World Cup after being included in Darren Bazeley's squad for the tournament.

New Zealand, the lowest-ranked team at the World Cup, open their campaign against Iran in Los Angeles on June 15 and also face Egypt and Belgium in Group G.

($1 = 1.4043 Australian dollars)