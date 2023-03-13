Logo
Lebanese title decider halted after violent clashes
Lebanese title decider halted after violent clashes

13 Mar 2023 07:11PM (Updated: 13 Mar 2023 07:11PM)
A crucial Lebanese Premier League match between Al-Ahed and Al-Ansar was halted during stoppage time on Sunday due to fan riots and player clashes.

With both teams in contention to win the title going into the final game of the season, the match was stopped for about 15 minutes in the second half after Omani referee Khalid Al-Shaqsi ruled out an Al-Ansar equaliser for a foul.

Play resumed and Al-Ahed led 2-1 going into 16 minutes of stoppage time. Both teams scored again to make it 3-2 to Al-Ahed before players clashed following a bad foul and fans stormed on to the pitch.

They smashed an iron barrier and threw seats to the ground before police intervened. The players did not return to the field.

Al-Ahed celebrated on their Facebook page what they called their second league title in a row and ninth overall.

The Lebanese Football Association has not commented on the events and it was not clear if Al-Ahed have officially been crowned champions or the teams will be ordered to complete seven more minutes of added time.

Source: Reuters

