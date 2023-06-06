Logo
LeBron James to flag away centenary Le Mans 24 Hours race
FILE PHOTO: LeBron James attends a premiere for the film "Shooting Stars" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
LeBron James to flag away centenary Le Mans 24 Hours race
FILE PHOTO: May 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives to the basket against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter in game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
06 Jun 2023 12:26AM
Basketball great LeBron James will be the official starter when the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race celebrates its centenary this weekend, organisers of the endurance classic said on Monday.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward, the NBA's all-time leading scorer and four-time champion, joins a list of celebrity starters who have carried out the ceremonial role over the decades.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt was the starter in 2016 and Steve McQueen lowered the French flag to start the race in 1971, the year he starred in the movie Le Mans.

'King James' will unleash the 62-strong field at 1600 local time (1400GMT) on Saturday.

"There’s nothing like seeing and experiencing sports at their highest level," said the 38-year-old.

"It’s an honor for me to be part of this historic moment in motor sport and help celebrate the Centenary of one of the biggest sporting events in the world."

James is a partner in Fenway Sports Group, who co-own the RFK Racing NASCAR team.

The U.S.-based stock car series is celebrating its 75th anniversary and has a special entry at Le Mans driven by seven times NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button and former Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller.

Source: Reuters

