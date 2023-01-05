Logo
Lecce fight back to beat Lazio 2-1
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Lazio - Stadio Via del Mare, Lecce, Italy - July 7, 2020 Lecce's Fabio Lucioni celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Lazio - Stadio Via del Mare, Lecce, Italy - July 7, 2020 Lecce coach Fabio Liverani, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Lazio - Stadio Via del Mare, Lecce, Italy - July 7, 2020 Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi talks to players during a drinks break, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Lazio - Stadio Via del Mare, Lecce, Italy - July 7, 2020 Lecce's Marco Mancosu celebrates after the match , as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
05 Jan 2023 01:56AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2023 01:56AM)
Lecce staged a second-half comeback to beat Lazio 2-1 at home on Wednesday, inflicting a second Serie A defeat in a row on Maurizio Sarri's side.

Ciro Immobile, who was making his first start since October after returning from a hamstring injury, put the visitors ahead after 14 minutes when he received a through ball inside the box and finished into the far-left corner.

Lecce equalised in the 57th minute when Gabriel Strefezza was first to the ball after Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel had blocked a shot and he finished into the empty net.

Lorenzo Colombo completed the comeback in the 71st minute when he was left unmarked inside the box to tap the ball home from a cross.

Lazio mounted a late push to get an equaliser but could not find an opening against a defensive Lecce.

Source: Reuters

