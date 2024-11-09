Logo
Lecce fire coach Gotti
Sport

Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Lecce - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 26, 2024 Lecce coach Luca Gotti reacts REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo

09 Nov 2024 07:31PM
Lecce sacked coach Luca Gotti on Saturday after a poor run of results left them languishing in the Serie A relegation zone.

Lecce, 18th in the standings with nine points, drew 1-1 at home with 10th-placed Empoli on Friday.

"Lecce announce that today Mr. Luca Gotti has been relieved of his duties as First Team coach," Lecce said in a statement on their website.

The 57-year-old Gotti, former coach of Udinese and Spezia,

was appointed in March to replace Roberto D'Aversa with Lecce one point above the relegation zone and they finished the campaign 14th in the table.

Source: Reuters

