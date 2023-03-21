Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Lecco's Bunino red-carded for urinating next to pitch
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Lecco's Bunino red-carded for urinating next to pitch

Lecco's Bunino red-carded for urinating next to pitch

FILE PHOTO: Football - England v Italy - Under 19 International - New York Stadium, Rotherham - 14/11/14 Italy's Cristian Bunino Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig Brough

21 Mar 2023 01:31AM (Updated: 21 Mar 2023 01:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Juventus striker Cristian Bunino was left red-faced and with a red card after being caught urinating on the side of the pitch before coming on for Serie C side Lecco.

Bunino was about to be introduced as a substitute in the 76th minute of the Group A match at Piacenza when Mother Nature called and he opted to discreetly relieve himself.

Sadly for the 26-year-old he was caught in the act by one of the match officials and shown a red card on Sunday.

Luciano Foschi, the Lecco manager, thought it was a harsh punishment for the former Italy under-19 international.

"It's the rules and they must be applied, but I was hoping that the officials would use common sense because he didn't offend anyone and no one saw it," Foschi told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I was hoping for a yellow card, but the referee didn't make a mistake. And Bunino? In my opinion, he didn't even know what was going to happen."

The match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.