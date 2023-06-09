Logo
Sport

Leclerc helmet sells for record sum in Emilia-Romagna auction
Sport

Leclerc helmet sells for record sum in Emilia-Romagna auction

09 Jun 2023 01:13AM
The Formula One helmet worn by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at his home Monaco Grand Prix last month sold for a record 306,000 euros ($329,960) in an auction to raise funds for flood victims in Emilia-Romagna.

Auctioneers RM Sotheby's said in a statement on Thursday that the amount made it the highest-priced racing helmet ever auctioned.

A 1990 helmet worn by Brazilian triple champion Ayrton Senna, with the team radio still in it, set the previous record in 2019 when it went for 162,000 euros.

Leclerc's race suit fetched 61,200 euros, his boots went for 20,400 and his gloves sold for 42,000 in a 'Charles Leclerc for Emilia-Romagna' charity auction that made a total of 429,600 euros.

The signed red and white Bell HP77 helmet was a one-off item created for the Monaco race, in which Leclerc finished sixth.

Fifteen people died in floods that hit the northern Italian region in May when torrential rain caused more than 20 rivers to burst their banks and sent water cascading through towns and villages.

Ferrari's home grand prix at Imola was called off, with Monaco the next race on the calendar.

($1 = 0.9274 euros)

Source: Reuters

