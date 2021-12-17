Logo
Leclerc isolating after contracting COVID-19 for second time
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1- Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - December 2, 2021 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during the press conference Hassan Ammar/Pool via REUTERS

17 Dec 2021 12:49AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 12:46AM)
Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has contracted COVID-19 a second time and is self-isolating at home in Monaco, the Italian team said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old also tested positive in January, before the season started.

Ferrari said Leclerc, who featured in a recent F1 video urging people to get vaccinated, was tested on his return from last Sunday's season-ending race in Abu Dhabi and was feeling fine with mild symptoms.

Haas driver Nikita Mazepin missed that race after testing positive.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by William Maclean)

Source: Reuters

