Leclerc isolating after contracting COVID-19 for second time

Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has contracted COVID-19 a second time and is self-isolating at home in Monaco, the Italian team said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old also tested positive in January, before the season started.

Ferrari said Leclerc, who featured in a recent F1 video urging people to get vaccinated, was tested on his return from last Sunday's season-ending race in Abu Dhabi and was feeling fine with mild symptoms.

Haas driver Nikita Mazepin missed that race after testing positive.

