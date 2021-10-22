Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leclerc missed US flight after document doubt
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leclerc missed US flight after document doubt

Leclerc missed US flight after document doubt

Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 21, 2021 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ahead of the Grand Prix REUTERS/Mike Blake

22 Oct 2021 04:29AM (Updated: 22 Oct 2021 04:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc missed his U.S. Grand Prix flight this week after an official at the airport closest to his Monaco home questioned his travel authorisation, he said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old told reporters at the circuit in Austin, Texas, that he had made an unscheduled detour via New York after missing his original flight from Nice in the south of France due to the mix-up.

"My NIE (National Interest Exception) hadn't been accepted at the airport, so I couldn't take the original flight, so we changed the flight and went to New York last minute," Leclerc explained.

"It was just one guy at the airport of Nice that for some reason didn't really know what was an NIE, and I got stuck there.

"He only realised one minute before closing the flight that the NIE was OK, but I didn't have my passenger locator form, so I had to stay in Nice."

Leclerc said he flew instead to New York, a city he had never before visited, and spent a day there before going on to Milwaukee for the first NBA match of the season.

Foreign citizens are unable to travel to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic, unless they fall into one of a number of exempt categories that includes athletes.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us