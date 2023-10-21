Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leclerc on pole in Austin as Verstappen has lap deleted
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leclerc on pole in Austin as Verstappen has lap deleted

Leclerc on pole in Austin as Verstappen has lap deleted
Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 20, 2023 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during qualifying REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal
Leclerc on pole in Austin as Verstappen has lap deleted
Formula One F1 - United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, U.S. - October 20, 2023 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc before practice REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

21 Oct 2023 06:13AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas : Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position for Sunday's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix after Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen had a faster lap deleted for exceeding track limits and dropped to sixth on the grid.

McLaren's Lando Norris will join Leclerc on the front row, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton lining up third and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fourth.

Qualifying was held on Friday after one practice session because Saturday is devoted to a standalone points-scoring 100km sprint, the fifth of six on the calendar this season.

Red Bull and Verstappen, who can take his 50th career win on Sunday, have already secured the constructors' and drivers' championships.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.