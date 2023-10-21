Leclerc on pole in Austin as Verstappen has lap deleted

AUSTIN, Texas : Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position for Sunday's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix after Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen had a faster lap deleted for exceeding track limits and dropped to sixth on the grid.

McLaren's Lando Norris will join Leclerc on the front row, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton lining up third and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fourth.

Qualifying was held on Friday after one practice session because Saturday is devoted to a standalone points-scoring 100km sprint, the fifth of six on the calendar this season.

Red Bull and Verstappen, who can take his 50th career win on Sunday, have already secured the constructors' and drivers' championships.