Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leclerc on top for Ferrari in final morning test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Leclerc on top for Ferrari in final morning test

Leclerc on top for Ferrari in final morning test
Formula One F1 - Pre Season Testing - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - February 28, 2025 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during testing REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Leclerc on top for Ferrari in final morning test
Formula One F1 - Pre Season Testing - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - February 28, 2025 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during testing REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
28 Feb 2025 08:14PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAKHIR, Bahrain : Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fastest in a bizarrely interrupted final morning of Formula One's pre-season test in Bahrain on Friday before handing over to teammate Lewis Hamilton for the afternoon.

Mercedes' 18-year-old Italian rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli was second on the timesheets, 0.077 slower than Leclerc's best lap of one minute 30.811 seconds, with McLaren's Lando Norris third.

Four times world champion Max Verstappen was fourth, 0.398 off the pace, for Red Bull.

The four hour session at the Sakhir circuit was briefly halted with 40 minutes remaining when a pane of glass, from the starter's box where the chequered flag is also waved, shattered and fell on the track.

The engine cover of British rookie Oliver Bearman's Haas also fell off during the session.

"It's hard to know what fuel loads everyone is running, as we're all doing our own different programmes, so you have to take everything with a pinch of salt," said seven times champion Hamilton of what he had seen so far.

"McLaren won the constructors' last year. We expect them to be one of the quickest, if not the quickest, as with Red Bull, who dominated for many, many years.

"For us, we're just trying to improve. I haven't even done the long run yet, so I'm about to do it this afternoon, and I'll get a bit of a better understanding of how this car behaves in a race stint."

Hamilton, who moved from Mercedes at the end of last season, has so far done only short stints in the car.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement