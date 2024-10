AUSTIN, Texas : Charles Leclerc won the U.S. Grand Prix in a Ferrari one-two with Carlos Sainz on Sunday, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen stretched his Formula One lead to 57 points with five rounds remaining.

Triple world champion Verstappen finished third after McLaren rival Lando Norris passed him four laps from the end but was handed a five-second penalty for going off the track and gaining an advantage.