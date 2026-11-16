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Lecuona to replace injured Bagnaia at Portuguese GP
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Lecuona to replace injured Bagnaia at Portuguese GP

Lecuona to replace injured Bagnaia at Portuguese GP

MotoGP - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - August 14, 2021 Tech3 KTM Factory Racing's Iker Lecuona during qualifying REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic/File Photo

16 Nov 2026 07:49PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2026 08:36PM)
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Nov 16 : Iker Lecuona will replace Ducati's Francesgo Bagnaia at this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix after the two-time world champion suffered a fractured foot in a crash in Qatar, the MotoGP team said on Monday.

• Bagnaia is recovering after undergoing surgery with the goal of returning at the season-ending Valencia GP.

• The Italian crashed during the sprint race at the Qatar GP on November 7.

• He was thrown in the air when Gresini Racing's Fermin Aldeguer braked too late and hit the rear of Bagnaia's bike.

• Spaniard Lecuona, 26, replaced Algdeguer's teammate Alex Marquez at the Qatar GP, finishing 10th.

Source: Reuters
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