Sport

Ledecky breaks 800m freestyle short-course world record
Nov 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; United States Katie Ledecky walks off the poo deck after competing in the 200 meter freestyle swim during the FINA Swimming World Cup finals on Friday, Nov 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; at Indiana University Natatorium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; United States Katie Ledecky competes in the 200 meter freestyle swim during the FINA Swimming World Cup finals on Friday, Nov 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; at Indiana University Natatorium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports
06 Nov 2022 07:27AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2022 07:27AM)
Ten-times Olympic medallist Katie Ledecky broke her second world record in just over a week on Saturday, beating the all-time women's short-course time in the 800 metres freestyle at the Indianapolis FINA World Cup meeting on Saturday.

The American led from the start and finished in 7:57.42, shaving nearly two seconds off the previous mark set by Spain’s Mireia Belmonte in 2013.

Canadian Summer McIntosh took second in 8:07.12.

Ledecky, who earned her third straight Olympic gold in the 800m freestyle in Tokyo last year, smashed the short-course world record in the 1,500 metres freestyle by nearly 10 seconds the previous Saturday.

Source: Reuters

