Ledecky qualifies for sixth world championships with blazing 800m freestyle
Ledecky qualifies for sixth world championships with blazing 800m freestyle

FILE PHOTO: Swimming - FINA World Championships - Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 25, 2022 Gold medallist in the women's 800m freestyle Katie Ledecky of the U.S. is presented with an award for the best female swimmer REUTERS/Antonio Bronic/File Photo

28 Jun 2023 10:28AM
LOS ANGELES : American Katie Ledecky qualified for a sixth world championships on Tuesday after swimming the third-fastest 800m freestyle of all time, winning nationals in 8:07.07.

Seven-times Olympic champion Ledecky finished more than 13 seconds ahead of her nearest challenger Jillian Cox and it was the fastest time she has produced in the event since 2016.

The 26-year-old will look to add to her world championship medal haul at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka from July 23. Her current tally of 19 gold medals is second only to compatriot Michael Phelps, who has 26.

Her blazing time also comes with the 2024 Paris Games a little more than a year out.

Source: Reuters

