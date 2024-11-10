Logo
Sport

Lee and Barcola lead PSG to 4-2 thrashing of Angers
Sport

Lee and Barcola lead PSG to 4-2 thrashing of Angers

Lee and Barcola lead PSG to 4-2 thrashing of Angers
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - November 9, 2024 Paris St Germain's Bradley Barcola celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Lee and Barcola lead PSG to 4-2 thrashing of Angers
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - November 9, 2024 Paris St Germain's Bradley Barcola scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Lee and Barcola lead PSG to 4-2 thrashing of Angers
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - November 9, 2024 Angers' Himad Abdelli in action with Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Lee and Barcola lead PSG to 4-2 thrashing of Angers
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - November 9, 2024 Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi in action with Angers' Florent Hanin REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Lee and Barcola lead PSG to 4-2 thrashing of Angers
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain - Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers, France - November 9, 2024 Angers' Yassin Belkhdim reacts after Angers' Emmanuel Biumla scores their second goal REUTERS/Manon Cruz
10 Nov 2024 06:16AM
ANGERS, France : Lee Kang-in and Bradley Barcola each scored twice in the first half as leaders Paris St Germain cruised to an emphatic 4-2 victory at promoted Angers on Saturday to remain unbeaten in Ligue 1.

PSG opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Lee's powerful shot at the far post was awarded by goal-line technology after initially appearing to be cleared by a defender.

Lee netted again three minutes later with a first-time finish from Marco Asensio's low cross from the left. Barcola made it 3-0 in similar fashion from Asensio's second assist just past the half-hour mark.

Barcola bagged his brace in the dying seconds of the first half by heading home Lee's cross. Play was halted early after the break as fans threw tennis balls onto the pitch in protest against the French Football League and broadcasters.

Angers substitute Esteban Lepaul scored with a superb volley in stoppage time and Emmanuel Biumla added another for the hosts in the final seconds of the match.

Source: Reuters

