Nov 26 : Min Woo Lee left his eight-iron in Las Vegas after giving two Formula One stars a golf lesson, but still managed to shoot a four-under-par 68 in the Australian PGA Championship first round on Thursday.

The Australian said the club, mislaid after a lesson with Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll at last week's Las Vegas Grand Prix, had been located and was now in Sydney.

"I was with Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll and I was giving them a lesson and I think they were just touching the clubs and it's gone somewhere," the 28-year-old said.

"Maybe they might have used it in the race. I'm not sure."

Lee, the Australian number one, said he had enjoyed the challenge of playing without an eight-iron.

"I needed it a few times today but it's actually a really fun way to play golf: it's either a nine-iron and I've got to hit it harder or add some spin with a seven-iron," he added.

Lee was tied 11th after the opening round at The Lakes golf club, four strokes behind surprise leader and compatriot Haydn Barron.