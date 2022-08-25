Lee Zii Jia's bid for Malaysian badminton history meets surprise early end

TOKYO: Lee Zii Jia's bid to become Malaysia's first badminton world champion ground to a halt on Thursday (Aug 25) with a third-round loss to China's unseeded surprise package Zhao Junpeng.

Number five seed Lee was one of the main contenders for the title this week in Tokyo, but he fell into an early hole that he could not dig himself out of, going down 21-19, 11-21, 21-19.

Three of the top five men's seeds in Tokyo have now crashed out before the quarter-finals, and Lee said that Zhao had "controlled the match".

"This is sport," said the 24-year-old, who joined number two seed Kento Momota and number three Anders Antonsen in making an early exit.

"You've got to win, you've got to lose, and I think no matter what the result is, we have to accept it."

Danish number one seed Viktor Axelsen made it through to the quarter-finals with a 21-19, 21-16 win over Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin, but India's Lakshya Sen and China's Shi Yuqi both fell by the wayside.

Rising star Sen came into the tournament fresh from winning gold at the Commonwealth Games, but he could not find a way past Indian compatriot HS Prannoy in a 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 loss.

"In the second game I could have taken the opportunity because it was close," said the 21-year-old Sen, who was seeded ninth.

"In the third game it was very important for me to get a good start, but I was always down by one or two points and that made the difference."