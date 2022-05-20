Leeds aim to pressure Burnley with early goal against Brentford

Leeds United need to score early in Sunday's Premier League match at Brentford to put pressure on Burnley in the race to avoid relegation, manager Jesse Marsch said on Friday.

Leeds are 18th in the 20-team league standings on 35 points from 37 games, the same as 17th-placed Burnley, who have a better goal difference heading into the final round of the campaign.

Leeds' match against Brentford will begin at the same time as Burnley's home game with Newcastle United.

"Going into the match we want to be aggressive, we know we want to win and if we win we give ourselves the best chance," Marsch told reporters on Friday.

"I've been in these situations before, if it's the last day you need to know a bit of what's going on in the other matches.

"We will have communication with the team at half-time but the focus is to have a good start to bring ourselves into the match and get an early lead, and that can put pressure on Burnley."

Watford and Norwich have already been relegated. Marsch urged his side to dig deep in their fight for survival.

"We're excited for this challenge," Marsch said. "We know we have to be at our best. I never came here (thinking) it would be easy. I knew we'd have to fight for everything. I'll make sure we'll do this on Sunday.

"Our job is clear. We are going to have to dig deep again to strive and thrive and get through this."

The Leeds boss said striker Patrick Bamford's recovery from a foot injury was going well and that a decision on whether he will play on Sunday would be taken in the build-up to the game.