LONDON, Nov 21 : Xabi Alonso's Chelsea players looked brittle, unsure and devoid of ideas as they were crushed 4-1 by visitors Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

A first win at Stamford Bridge for the Yorkshire side since 1999 lifted them into sixth place in the table as Chelsea, who have now lost three games in a row, tumbled from fifth to eighth.

It was also the second straight home defeat for the Blues who were outgunned 2-0 before the international break by fierce London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, then succumbed to a colourless 1-0 defeat at Sunderland.

Leeds more than deserved their comprehensive victory. Although Chelsea went ahead through a powerful 25th-minute finish from Emmanuel Emegha, making his first start for Chelsea, it was against the run of play.

The lead lasted barely three minutes before Noah Okafor swerved round three defenders to send his shot into the bottom corner of Emilio Martinez's net.

"Today I felt we were in a fragile moment mentally," Alonso told reporters.

"It went wrong after the equaliser. We lost completely the momentum," the former Spain international added. "From that moment they start believing and we start not believing."

Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored from the spot in the 53rd minute after a long VAR check backed referee Michael Oliver in giving a handball decision against Morgan Rogers.

Okafor, completely unmarked, hooked the ball into Martinez's net in the 58th minute and Brenden Aaronson scored in added time.

It had started as an untidy game full of niggly fouls but with none of the violence of the infamously bad-temperered 20th century clashes between the sides, culminating in the 1970 FA Cup final won in a replay by Chelsea on a mud pitch and dubbed the most brutal game in English domestic football.It was Leeds who showed the greater hunger, motivation and positive aggression on Saturday, forcing Chelsea's fragile defence, who have now shipped 20 goals this season, on to the back foot.

"We were from the first minute to the last the better side," Leeds manager Daniel Farke said. "We have shown the desire to work and the hunger to dig in."

Calvert-Lewin missed a hatful of early chances and Leeds finished with 21 shots to Chelsea's 14.

"We know what the history of this game is like and what the fans expect - we know they have wanted a win here for a long time. It's right we can enjoy this performance," Leeds captain and former Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu told BBC TV.