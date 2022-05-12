Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leeds beaten by Chelsea as relegation fears heighten
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leeds beaten by Chelsea as relegation fears heighten

Leeds beaten by Chelsea as relegation fears heighten
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Chelsea - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - May 11, 2022 Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah in action with Leeds United's Junior Firpo Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Leeds beaten by Chelsea as relegation fears heighten
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Chelsea - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - May 11, 2022 Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku scores their third goal REUTERS/Craig Brough
Leeds beaten by Chelsea as relegation fears heighten
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Chelsea - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - May 11, 2022 Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips in action with Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
12 May 2022 04:40AM (Updated: 12 May 2022 04:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEEDS, England : Leeds United edged closer to Premier League relegation after goals from Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku earned Chelsea a comfortable 3-0 victory over the 10-man hosts on Wednesday.

The fixture was important for both teams, with Chelsea needing five more points to be sure of a top-four finish prior to their trip north, while Leeds' top-flight status remains in the balance.

The hosts, however, could not have got off to a worse start as Mount fired Chelsea in front inside four minutes, before a reckless challenge from Dan James saw him sent off 20 minutes later, leaving Leeds with a mountain to climb.

There only looked like being one winner from that moment on, with Chelsea putting the game to bed in the 54th minute as American forward Pulisic slotted home from the edge of the area, before Lukaku hammered in a late third to seal victory.

A third successive league loss for Leeds means they stay in the bottom three on 34 points from 36 matches, level with 17th-placed Burnley, who have a game in hand, making Sunday's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion pivotal for Jesse Marsch's side.

Chelsea's first win in four league games moved Thomas Tuchel's third-placed team onto 70 points from 36 matches, four clear of Arsenal in fourth, and eight clear of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us