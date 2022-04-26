Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leeds boost survival hopes with hard-earned point at Palace
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leeds boost survival hopes with hard-earned point at Palace

Leeds boost survival hopes with hard-earned point at Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Leeds United - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - April 25, 2022 Leeds United's Raphinha in action with Crystal Palace's Joel Ward Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Leeds boost survival hopes with hard-earned point at Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Leeds United - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - April 25, 2022 Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch after the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien
26 Apr 2022 05:08AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 06:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Leeds United gave their Premier League survival hopes a boost by digging in to hold Crystal Palace to a 0-0 draw as both teams battled to cancel each other out at Selhurst Park on Monday (Apr 25).

The first half was a feisty affair with neither side able to find their rhythm, but Palace should have scored when Jean-Philippe Mateta missed two chances in the opening period.

All the action took place in and around the Leeds goal as the game approached the latter stages, with Wilfried Zaha denied by a smart double save by goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Leeds survived further late pressure but held on for the draw which takes them to 34 points from 33 matches, five points clear of the relegation zone albeit having played a game more than Everton in 18th. Palace remain 14th on 38 points.

Burnley's recent fine form continued at the weekend as they earned a second successive three points with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, giving Premier League stalwarts Everton a lot to worry about as they dropped into the bottom three.

Leeds are not safe yet but are in a better place to stay up given their new American coach Jesse Marsch has picked up 11 points in his seven games at the helm, seven more than they managed in previous boss Marcelo Bielsa's last seven in charge.

"It wasn't our best night, however a recipe of not losing and finding a way to pick up points - we will take the positives," Marsch told the BBC.

"We need to find ways of being a bit more dangerous, but a clean sheet and a draw is a big, big positive. The pressure was always going to be big no matter what."

Palace mustered 17 shots in the game, last attempting more without a goal in a Premier League match on Boxing Day 2018 against Cardiff City.

"I am pleased with how we started and finished in the game, but all that was missing was a bit of quality up front," Palace coach Patrick Vieira told Sky Sports.

"With a bit of luck we would have scored goals. We created chances, which is important, but we need to finish them off."

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Premier League Leeds United Crystal Palace

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us