Leeds come from behind to grab 1-1 draw at home to Everton

LEEDS, England :Leeds United's Luis Sinisterra cancelled out Anthony Gordon's first-half opener for Everton as the two sides drew 1-1 in a pulsating Premier League clash at Elland Road on Tuesday (Aug 30).

Strongly linked with a switch to Chelsea, Gordon started and finished the move that led to the opening goal in the 17th minute, cutting in from the left before collecting Alex Iwobi's pass and slotting the ball through the legs of Illan Meslier.

Leeds striker Rodrigo Moreno missed a golden opportunity to put his side level in the 22nd minute as Jack Harrison flashed the ball across the box, but the Spaniard failed to connect with the goal at his mercy.

The 31-year-old left the field 10 minutes later having suffered a shoulder injury in a tangle with Everton keeper Jordan Pickford, and though Leeds continued to enjoy plenty of possession for the remainder of the half they struggled to break down a stubborn Everton defence.

The home side poured on the pressure straight after the break and got the goal they deserved when Sinisterra, making his first Premier League start, rifled home a bouncing shot in the 55th minute after a number of near-misses.

Demarai Gray thought he had put Everton back into the lead in the 66th minute but the goal was chalked off following a VAR review that found him to be offside.

Both sides squandered a number of decent chances to add to their tally as the game ended in a draw that leaves Leeds fifth in the table on eight points while Everton, who are still without a win this season, climb to 15th spot on three points.

Everton boss Frank Lampard said he was looking forward to having new arrival Neal Maupay, who signed from Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug 26, registered to play in time for Saturday's Merseyside derby.

"We're playing games the minute without a striker and out and out striker was such ... now we're getting a striker that can play the next game, and we'll get stronger," Lampard told BT Sport.

Despite dropping points at home for the first time this season, Leeds players did not seem too disappointed following the draw.

"Obviously it wasn't the start that we wanted. But it's important that we're able to grind out results and at the minimum get a point out of that," Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams told BT Sport.