Sport

Leeds condemn online abuse of Bamford after penalty miss
Leeds condemn online abuse of Bamford after penalty miss

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Newcastle United - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - May 13, 2023 Newcastle United's Nick Pope saves a penalty from Leeds United's Patrick Bamford REUTERS/Scott Heppell

15 May 2023 10:14AM
Leeds United said social media threats aimed at striker Patrick Bamford and his family after he missed a penalty in their 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on Saturday were unacceptable.

Bamford's spot kick was saved by Nick Pope in the first half of the Premier League game after Joelinton had bundled over Junior Firpo in the box.

"Overnight Patrick Bamford and his family have received completely unacceptable online abuse including several threats via Twitter," Leeds said on Sunday. "The time for this behaviour to stop is now."

Leeds, who are in the relegation zone at 18th spot, travel to West Ham United before hosting Tottenham Hotspur in their final game of the season.

Source: Reuters

