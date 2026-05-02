Leeds edge closer to Premier League safety after 3-1 Burnley victory

LEEDS, England, May 1 : Leeds United continued to move clear of relegation danger with a 3-1 home win over Burnley on Friday, which saw them climb to 14th in the Premier League standings.

Leeds advanced to 43 points from 35 games, with three fixtures still to complete, nine points clear of 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Anton Stach netted with a low long-range shot into the bottom corner in the eighth minute, catching visiting goalkeeper Martin Dubravka scrambling to get into position to give Leeds a positive start.

Two goals in four minutes soon after the break saw them make sure of the vital points.

Noah Okafor added the second after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s clever back heel put Jayden Bogle free on the right to provide the pass in the 52nd minute, and Calvert-Lewin scrambled home the third in the 56th minute after Dubravka parried Ao Tanaka’s shot.

Burnley had the ball in the net in the 68th minute but Lucas Pires’ effort was chalked off for offside after a VAR check. But within three minutes Frenchman Loum Tchaouna thrashed home at the end of Jaidon Anthony’s searching pass to pull one back.

Burnley, whose relegation was confirmed when they lost 1-0 to Manchester City at Turf Moor last week, were playing a first match since this week’s departure of manager Scott Parker, with Mike Jackson again taking over in an interim role.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)