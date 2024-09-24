Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leeds to expand stadium capacity to 53,000
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leeds to expand stadium capacity to 53,000

Leeds to expand stadium capacity to 53,000

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Play-Off Semi Final - Second Leg - Leeds United v Norwich City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - May 16, 2024 General view of a "do not walk on the pitch" sign inside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

24 Sep 2024 01:49AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Leeds United will expand the capacity of their Elland Road ground to 53,000 seats, the Championship side said on Monday.

Leeds have outlined a plan to modernise the stadium that can currently accommodate 37,645 fans and the upgrade would see it become the seventh largest club ground in England.

"Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supporters to every game," said Paraag Marathe, Chairman of Leeds and President of 49ers Enterprises.

Elland Road in its current form has sold out every game over the last six years and there are 26,000 supporters on the waiting list for season tickets, second-tier Leeds said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement