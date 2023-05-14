Leeds fan charged with assault after shoving Newcastle manager Howe

A Leeds United supporter has been charged with assault after running into the technical area and pushing Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe in the chest during the 2-2 Premier League draw, police said on Sunday.

Howe was shoved in the closing stages of Saturday's clash at Elland Road, following which Leeds issued a lifetime ban on the supporter.

Howe said he could not remember much about the incident but called for better security measures.

"Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play following an incident at Elland Road football stadium during the Leeds United versus Newcastle United football match yesterday," West Yorkshire Police said on Twitter.

"The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on July 21."

Leeds, who are still in the relegation zone but moved up one spot to 18th on 31 points after the draw, travel to West Ham United before hosting Tottenham Hotspur in their final game of the season.