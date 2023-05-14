Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leeds fan charged with assault after shoving Newcastle manager Howe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leeds fan charged with assault after shoving Newcastle manager Howe

Leeds fan charged with assault after shoving Newcastle manager Howe

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Newcastle United - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - May 13, 2023 Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe reacts REUTERS/Scott Heppell

14 May 2023 06:05PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A Leeds United supporter has been charged with assault after running into the technical area and pushing Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe in the chest during the 2-2 Premier League draw, police said on Sunday.

Howe was shoved in the closing stages of Saturday's clash at Elland Road, following which Leeds issued a lifetime ban on the supporter.

Howe said he could not remember much about the incident but called for better security measures.

"Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play following an incident at Elland Road football stadium during the Leeds United versus Newcastle United football match yesterday," West Yorkshire Police said on Twitter.

"The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on July 21."

Leeds, who are still in the relegation zone but moved up one spot to 18th on 31 points after the draw, travel to West Ham United before hosting Tottenham Hotspur in their final game of the season.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.