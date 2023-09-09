Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leeds fan jailed for assaulting Newcastle boss Howe
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leeds fan jailed for assaulting Newcastle boss Howe

Leeds fan jailed for assaulting Newcastle boss Howe

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - September 2, 2023 Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File photo

09 Sep 2023 05:01AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A Leeds United fan who assaulted Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe during a Premier League match last season was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison by a district judge at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday.

David Derbyshire, 35, was also given a six-year ban from football matches after he ran into the technical area and shoved Howe in the closing stages of the clash at Elland Road on March 13.

He was quickly detained by club security staff and arrested by West Yorkshire Police officers.

Derbyshire pleaded guilty to charges of entering the playing area at a designated football match without lawful excuse and common assault against Howe, at a hearing on July.

Leeds United handed a lifetime suspension to the supporter.

"We will always treat incidents of this kind very seriously and will work closely with Leeds United and the visiting clubs to fully investigate any offences and take robust action against those responsible, including seeking football banning orders against them," chief commissioner Richard Close said in a statement.

"Criminal behaviour of this kind is totally unacceptable, especially when attacking club staff or players during a large-scale sporting event such as this," he added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.