Leeds manager Marsch sick of losing ahead of Liverpool clash

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has had enough of his side losing following their recent string of defeats in the Premier League as they prepare to visit Liverpool on Saturday.

Leeds have lost four league games in a row and have gone eight without a victory. The 48-year-old American has won only seven of his 24 matches in charge of Leeds since he took over from the sacked Marcelo Bielsa in February.

"I've never lost, 14 years a player, 13 years a coach, and I've never lost this much in my career," Marsch told reporters on Thursday. "I'm sick of it and so I'm trying to figure out which guys can be counted on at the highest level right now.

"I'm tired of playing matches where we're in the match and in many cases we're better than the opponent and walking away with nothing. I'm tired of not capitalising on moments when we're the better team and I'm tired of giving away goals too cheaply, tired of not getting results we should be getting."

Leeds, without a win since August, are in the relegation zone in 18th place in the standings on nine points from 11 games after losing 3-2 at home to Fulham on Sunday.

Defender Stuart Dallas and midfielder Adam Forshaw will miss the rip to sanfield due to injuries and Marsch added that he would make a late call on the availability of Leo Hjelde, Joe Gelhardt, Rodrigo Moreno, Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams.

"We’ll see how the next 48 hours goes for all of those players," said Marsch, adding that the team are well aware of the challenge they face on Saturday.

Liverpool have themselves had a disappointing start to the season and are in eighth place with 16 points from 11 games.

"It's not that we see a weakness in them (Liverpool) ... we will have a game plan and we will try to stick to it and we will try to execute it to the best of our ability to give ourselves the best chance in the match," he said.

"Liverpool have been one of the best in the world over the last four or five years. I think that, no matter what, (they have) a group of professional players who understand what the demands are."